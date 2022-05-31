Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Takes $8.15 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,000. Progressive makes up approximately 2.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.47. The stock had a trading volume of 46,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,016. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.38.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,285 shares of company stock worth $8,350,944 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

