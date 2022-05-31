Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,987,000. The Carlyle Group makes up 3.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.06% of The Carlyle Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,141,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,685,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 710,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,008,000 after acquiring an additional 457,373 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 698,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,372,000 after acquiring an additional 131,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,112. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CG. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.