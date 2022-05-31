Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.48

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.48 and last traded at $103.11, with a volume of 15275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.86.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

