Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Down 23.6% in May

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 238,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,319. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Phio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

