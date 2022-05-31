Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

FENG opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 175,410 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.