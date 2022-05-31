PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP) Short Interest Update

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPHP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,600,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,413,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPHP stock remained flat at $$10.02 on Tuesday. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049. PHP Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

PHP Ventures Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PPHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have signification business operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

