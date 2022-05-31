Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.11

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 2401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $4,854,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,503.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 90,557 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth $37,437,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth $26,983,000. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.