Piper Sandler Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $50.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.10.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BHF opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.