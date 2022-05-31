Piper Sandler Lowers Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target to $4.00

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
LPTX opened at $1.11 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $98.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 436.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 791,915 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,572 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,068,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.
