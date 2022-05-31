Piper Sandler Lowers Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target to $4.00

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

LPTX opened at $1.11 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $98.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 436.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 791,915 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,572 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,068,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

