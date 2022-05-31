Piper Sandler Trims Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Target Price to $15.00

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oyster Point Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $21.01.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 320.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,101,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,372,000 after buying an additional 1,601,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after buying an additional 95,344 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 224.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 987,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 683,460 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

