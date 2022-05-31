Piper Sandler Trims Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Target Price to $15.00

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oyster Point Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $21.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 320.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,101,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,372,000 after buying an additional 1,601,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after buying an additional 95,344 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 224.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 987,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 683,460 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oyster Point Pharma (Get Rating)
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
