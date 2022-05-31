Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the April 30th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Pipestone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

