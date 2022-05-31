Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $134.18 million and $415,890.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00313680 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00075120 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00072189 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003494 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,540,881 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

