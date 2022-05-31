Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Down 4.8%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.19. 19,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,411,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,200,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

