PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Position Decreased by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.15% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,838,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,012,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PMVP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,361. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

