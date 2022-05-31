PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $15.33

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $14.90. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 14,839 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

