Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,070 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 5.26% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $54,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARQT stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.23. On average, research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $51,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $6,893,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 553,267 shares of company stock worth $11,424,366. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

