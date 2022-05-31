Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $40.77 Million Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,520 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $40,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QURE. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QURE opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $695.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. Research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

