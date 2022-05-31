Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $50.75 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 717,178 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $212.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,622 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

