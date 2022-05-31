Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $52.67 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Teledyne Technologies worth $52,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 22,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,324.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $398.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $374.03 and a one year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

About Teledyne Technologies (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.