Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $62.69 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of The Carlyle Group worth $62,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

