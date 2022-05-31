Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 128.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854,904 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $58,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 89,049 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $1,195,037.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,336,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 83,175 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $935,718.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,471.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 293,893 shares of company stock worth $3,540,399. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NGM opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

