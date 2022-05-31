Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 378,826 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 254.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,826 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.56% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $44,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,708.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

