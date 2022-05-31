Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 629,523 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 629,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Confluent by 1,727.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after acquiring an additional 586,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,871,000 after acquiring an additional 538,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 822,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,079,000 after buying an additional 55,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $87,132.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and sold 275,672 shares worth $9,495,522. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of -10.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.