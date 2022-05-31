Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of McKesson worth $38,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in McKesson by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,334 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $334.96 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $184.43 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.76 and a 200-day moving average of $276.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

