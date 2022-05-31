Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.41 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,038,000 after purchasing an additional 476,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

