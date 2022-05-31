Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after acquiring an additional 37,116 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after buying an additional 318,259 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $252.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 0.98. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,809 shares of company stock worth $43,079,955. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

