Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,844 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.83.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $184.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.05. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.