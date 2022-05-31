Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,706 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.02.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $50,927,856 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

