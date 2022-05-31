Polis Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,729.00 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Polis has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $817,799.77 and approximately $3,729.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0832 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004522 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00394897 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004341 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00177054 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

