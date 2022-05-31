Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Update

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the April 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 695,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

In other Popular news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,580,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,667,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Popular by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,225,000 after buying an additional 173,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Popular by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,196,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,898,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Popular by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,378,000 after buying an additional 427,546 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. Popular has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.03.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

