Power Co. of Canada (PWCDF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS: PWCDF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/16/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$40.00.

5/12/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

5/12/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$45.00.

5/11/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00.

5/10/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$43.50.

5/4/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$38.00.

5/4/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$47.00.

5/3/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.50.

PWCDF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. 20,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,004. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.