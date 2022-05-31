PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Update

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 410,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,340. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.72. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. Research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Brodsky purchased 18,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 954.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.