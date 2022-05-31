Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in May

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Powertap Hydrogen Capital stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,910. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

