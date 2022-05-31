Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in May

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Powertap Hydrogen Capital stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,910. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.
About Powertap Hydrogen Capital (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Powertap Hydrogen Capital (MOTNF)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.