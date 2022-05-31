Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $38.24. 11,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Premier by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Premier by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Premier by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.