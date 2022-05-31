Presearch 24 Hour Volume Hits $311,469.00 (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Presearch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Presearch has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Presearch has a market capitalization of $46.84 million and $311,469.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Presearch alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00216315 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001331 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006068 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000654 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Presearch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Presearch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.