Primas (PST) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week

Primas (PST) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Primas has a market capitalization of $485,019.35 and $134,975.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One Primas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Primas

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

