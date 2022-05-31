Principal Financial Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.97.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.