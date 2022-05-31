Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $754.06 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. Progyny has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $924,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490,828 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,066 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,076 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Progyny by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Progyny by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,690,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its position in Progyny by 9.8% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 601,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,836 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

