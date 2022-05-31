Project Inverse Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.01253116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00424016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00033117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 591.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

