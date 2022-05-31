Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $175.42 Average PT from Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.42.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

PLD stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.66. The company had a trading volume of 58,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,299. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Prologis has a 12 month low of $116.37 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.58.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 110.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 429.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Prologis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 45,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

