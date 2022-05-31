ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the April 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,732. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 2.51.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,464 shares of company stock worth $1,257,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

