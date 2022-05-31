Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of PRLB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,593. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,011,000 after buying an additional 381,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,693,000 after buying an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after buying an additional 37,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 63.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

