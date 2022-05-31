Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Shares of PRLB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,593. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,011,000 after buying an additional 381,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,693,000 after buying an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after buying an additional 37,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 63.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Proto Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
