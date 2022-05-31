Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 63,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 21.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

