Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,685 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($21.32) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.12) target price on Prudential in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.07) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.28) target price on Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($19.61) target price on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($20.88) target price on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,695.91 ($21.46).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,051 ($13.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 881 ($11.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,566 ($19.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,033.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,170.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s payout ratio is -0.26%.

In related news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.26), for a total value of £155,773.94 ($197,082.41). Also, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.50) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($91,137.50).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

