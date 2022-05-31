Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. Quanterix posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 103%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $25,857.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,976 shares in the company, valued at $26,423,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,168 shares of company stock worth $176,421. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 81.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after acquiring an additional 562,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 56.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 414,442 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 10.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 264,299 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,318. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $611.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

