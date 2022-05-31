Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Short Interest Update

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

QIPT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $162.77 million and a P/E ratio of 19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QIPT shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

