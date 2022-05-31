Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of QUMU stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.65. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qumu by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Qumu by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.
About Qumu (Get Rating)
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
