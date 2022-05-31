Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.65. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 118.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qumu by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Qumu by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

