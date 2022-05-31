Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,653,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,012,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 444,760 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 80,180 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

