RAI Finance Price Reaches $0.11 (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $21.44 million and approximately $854,510.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

