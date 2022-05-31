Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.94

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 1717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 3.10.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $103.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.38 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

